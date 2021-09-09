NNPD officer acquitted on all charges in 2019 deadly shooting

Scene of deadly shooting on Nantucket Place in Newport News, Va. on Dec. 27, 2019.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Dwight Pitterson, the first of two Newport News Police officers to be tried for the death of Henry Berry III, was found not guilty on all charges Thursday.

A Newport News jury acquitted Pitterson on the two felony and two misdemeanor charges he faced.

Pitterson’s supervisor, Sergeant Albin Pearson, is charged with second-degree murder. His trial is pending.

The charges against both men stem from the death of 43-year-old Henry Kistler Berry III inside his Nantucket Place condominium on Dec. 27, 2019.

Several officers were trying to charge Berry with a misdemeanor that evening for misusing 911 multiple times earlier that day.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew later explained that the officers arrived to find Berry in an “agitated” state. They tried to get him to go outside, but he refused. Instead, he reportedly ran back into his condo, the officers followed and a struggle ensued.

An officer tased Berry, but he continued to refuse to comply, Chief Drew said. Barry then reportedly grabbed the stun gun and used it on two of of the officers. It was at that time, one of the officers shot Berry. Despite attempts to revive him, Berry died.

Nearly a year later, in November 2020, the Newport News Police Department was informed by the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office that charges had been filed against Sergeant Pearson and Officer Pitterson in connection with Berry’s death.

