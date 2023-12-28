NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 23-year-old man is in custody facing charges in connection with a Dec. 17 homicide in Newport News.

Newport News Police arrested Keondre LeBeauf on Christmas Day on charges of first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and robbery.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1100 block of 28th Street at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. They arrived to find 29-year-old Godfrey Junior Davidson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

“I want to thank the community, officers and detectives who put in countless hours, as well as the investment made in technology used to help make this arrest,” said NNPD Chief of Police Steve Drew.