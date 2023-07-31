NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said National Night Out helps the department strengthen its relationship with the community.

He said those relationships help fight crime.

“I think the more you interact with people, the more relationships you build,” Drew said.

He called that the recipe for success.

“More conversations, less confrontation and we can move forward,” Drew said.

He’s excited about more interactions at this year’s National Night Out.

“I think that’s important,” Drew said. “The foundation of what we do in law enforcement has to be grounded in our communities and our neighborhoods.”

He said his officers will be at all the community events.

“We get to go by and interact with them,” Drew said. “I want our community in this city to have a relationship and trust with the men and women in this organization.”

That trust is how he said the police department can solve crime.

Last week was evidence of it.

“We made several good arrests that surrounded violence that the community played a role in,” Drew said.

National Night Out is just one way Drew said the department will build relationships.

“National Night Out, we highlight it,” he said, “but I think it’s something we need to do consistently.”

That’s why he goes to events throughout the year.

He hopes it shows unity in Newport News.

“This is a department and a community that are working together to make the city better,” Drew said.

You can celebrate National Night Out at public library branches from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Pearl Bailey Library (2510 Wickham Ave.) will have an inspirational dance performance and a guest speaker.

The Main Street Library (110 Main St.) will have a “Main Street’s Got Talent.”

The Grissom Library (366 Deshazor Dr.) will have a display of Newport News Police Department vehicles.

The Boys and Girls Club of Virginia Peninsula at 629 Hampton Ave. will celebrate from 4 to 7 p.m. with free food, snack bags, school supplies, raffles, a bounce house and music.