Newport News armed robbery suspect. (Photo provided by NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the Motel 6 in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by two individuals. On Oct. 27, NNPD released a picture of one of the suspects.

If you recognize him, please call police.