Update: Kristian Richie has been safely located.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 26-year-old man.
Kristian Richie is considered to be endangered because of a medical condition.
Richie was last seen on Jan. 5 around noon. He is 6’2”, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police released a picture of him.
According to police, Richie was last seen in Hampton, after leaving his home in a 2017 black Cherokee.
If you see him, or know where he may be, please call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.