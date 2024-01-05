Update: Kristian Richie has been safely located.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 26-year-old man.

Kristian Richie is considered to be endangered because of a medical condition.

Richie was last seen on Jan. 5 around noon. He is 6’2”, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police released a picture of him.

According to police, Richie was last seen in Hampton, after leaving his home in a 2017 black Cherokee.

If you see him, or know where he may be, please call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.