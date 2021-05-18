NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police confirm their department was involved in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday in Port Warwick.

Police Chief Steve Drew spoke to the media and detailed the series of events that unfolded.

He said his department was working with James City County Police to locate 22-year-old Deston Coward, who was wanted out of James City and York and considered armed and dangerous.

Officers located Coward in Port Warwick Tuesday and instructed him to stop. Instead, he took off running as officers gave chase.

According to Chief Drew, Coward fired one shot at the officers. One of the officers fired three rounds in return.

Coward continued to run, but a resident intervened and detained him until officers caught up and took Coward into custody. They also recovered a firearm.

There were no injuries reported. One building was hit during the exchange of gunfire.

Video and images from the scene, which is near Herman Melville Avenue and William Styron Square, showed a large police presence around 11:30 a.m.

Chief Drew says he spoke to the Good Samaritan. “I’m thankful for how things ended up today. I cannot thank him enough. I believe that he may have helped saved lives today,” Drew said.

Coward was wanted on a probation violation for assault on a police officer and a grand larceny charge in the two jurisdictions, Drew confirmed.

