NNPD investigating homicide on 43rd Street

Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –A man was found deceased in their vehicle after being shot in Newport News early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:18 a.m. in the 1000 block of 43rd Street. They located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is on-going. No other details are available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting a tip online at p3tips.com.

