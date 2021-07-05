NNPD investigating homicide on 43rd Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –A man was found deceased in their vehicle after being shot in Newport News early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:18 a.m. in the 1000 block of 43rd Street. They located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is on-going. No other details are available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting a tip online at p3tips.com.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.