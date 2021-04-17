NNPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Jefferson Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Saturday afternoon in Newport News.

Police say at around 2:07 p.m, officers responded to Jefferson Avenue, near Riverlands Drive for the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Jefferson Avenue, not in a crosswalk, and was struck by the vehicle, police say. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

All northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue were closed at Riverlands Drive while crews investigated.