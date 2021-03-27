NNPD hosts ‘Stop Asian Hate’ community rally

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Coming together to stop the hate, Newport News Police hosted a rally organized by the Peninsula Chinese American Association at police headquarters Saturday afternoon.

“Stop Asian hate, stop Asian hate,” organizers chanted.



Chief Drew alongside other officers stood alongside the organizers as they demonstrated against hate and violence towards the Asian Community.



One of the organizers, Chai Douanglee, says the hate began when the coronavirus began being called the Chinese virus.



Then, the Atlanta spa shooting amplified the hate and fear.

Happening Now: A stop the hate rally outside the Newport News Police headquarters in support of the Asian American community. I asked one organizer where he felt the hate came from, he said ever since people started saying the coronavirus came from China pic.twitter.com/nowrJAHK7w — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) March 27, 2021

“Our goal is to kind of get our voice out there and let people know, hey, people have kids, people live here, we can all feel safe. Whenever things happen in the west coast, down south, or in Atlanta, we want to feel safe in this area,” said Douanglee.

“I want the Asian community to know we support them. We aren’t going to tolerate hate or violence or any acts of aggression,” explained Newport News Police Chief, Steve Drew.

Douanglee says after the protest they planned to have a town hall-style meeting with all the Asian community leaders.



During that, he says they plan to organize a second rally.