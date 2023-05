NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department will be hosting their annual Fall Officers Memorial Service on May 11.

According to a Facebook post, the service will take place at 6 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel, located at 15553 Warwick Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public. Those who are unable to attend the service in person can watch the live stream, which will be available on NPD’s Facebook page.