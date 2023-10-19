NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is holding a one-day recruiting event on Friday, October 27.

The department says it’s actively recruiting for police officer and dispatcher recruits.

The event will go from noon to 7 p.m. at NNPD Headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave.

Officer applicants can complete the agility test, written assessment, and scenario-based assessment all in the same day, and dispatcher applicants can complete their application and CritiCall test for the public safety specialist position.

To see if you meet qualifications for the positions, click here. Registration isn’t required, but you can email nnpd-recruiting@nnva.gov to start on the paperwork ahead of time.