NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department will hold a one-day recruiting event on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The department says it’s actively recruiting for police officer and dispatcher recruits.

Officer applicants can complete the agility test, written assessment, and scenario-based assessment all in the same day, and dispatcher applicants can complete their application and CritiCall test for the public safety specialist position.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at NNPD headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Avenue. Testing for police recruits take about four hours, so applicants are encouraged to arrive before 5 p.m.

Click here for more information on the qualifications for each position.