NNPD graduates 16 new officers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department just welcomed 16 new officers to the force.

Thursday morning’s ceremony took place at Temple Baptist Church and culminates nearly six months of rigorous training in the classroom and in practical settings at the Police Training Academy.

The graduates heard from former Academy Director Lieutenant Barefoot, Police Chief Steve Drew, Young Adult Police Commissioner Deaveon Brooks, guest speaker Dr. Alvean Lyons and BLE 24 class representative T’Kayah Hill.

The NNPD Pipes and Drums Band and the department’s Color Guard were also on hand to entertain the crowd.

The graduating officers will be assigned to field training officers before being released to independent patrol.

Congratulations to the newest NNPD officers!