NNPD continues to investigate after pursuit ends in 3 damaged cars

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say are continuing to investigate a pursuit that resulted in several cars being damaged over the weekend.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Newport News Police were in the 400 block of North Trellis Court in north Newport News when they observed a gray vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed, according to Officer Brandon Maynard.

An officer attempted to pull the car over, but ultimately the pursuit ended when the vehicle hit a car, a transformer and two other cars before coming to a stop in the 500 block of North Trellis Court. 

Whoever was driving ran from the car, according to Maynard.

However, police records show a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested.

Maynard said the 15-year-old, who was in the back seat of the car was charged with possession of marijuana and a curfew violation. The police report also lists a leaving the scene charge.

The incident remains under investigation.

