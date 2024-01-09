NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will host a press conference regarding a man who was recently shot and killed by a Newport News police officer.

On Friday, Jan. 5, a Newport News police officer shot and killed 43-year-old David Noteboom who allegedly threatened a woman in a trailer and then pointed a gun at officers, according to police.

Chief Drew will address the press at 4 p.m. from Newport News Police Department headquarters.

