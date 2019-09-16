Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


NNPD: Attempted abduction of 11-year-old girl inside Walmart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An 11-year-old girl says a man assaulted her and tried to abduct her inside a Newport News Walmart Sunday evening.

Newport News Police responded to the business at 12401 Jefferson Avenue around 4:45 p.m. for the report of an attempted abduction of a child.

Officers spoke with an 11-year-old girl who told them a man she didn’t know approached her and started asking her questions. She told police she did not respond to him and started to walk away, but he grabbed her.

The girl was not hurt.

This is all the information police have provided at this time.

They said the investigation is ongoing.

