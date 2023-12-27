NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Hampton man was shot to death in Newport News.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Saint Michaels Way for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Demario Jevon Mapp suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mapp was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Detectives canvassed the area and say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247- 2500. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.