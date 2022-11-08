Photo courtesy: NNFD Photo courtesy: NNFD Photo courtesy: NNFD Photo courtesy: NNFD Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Newport News Monday. Photos courtesy of the Newport News Fire Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Fire Department praised the way its firefighters responded to a Monday afternoon apartment fire.

An emergency call for the fire at the Windsor Court Apartments on the 500 block of Bellwood Rd. came in at 12:12 p.m. Monday. Photos show first responders gained access to the roof and upper floor of a 2-story residential building using ladders. A pair of windows appear to show fire damage.

No injuries were reported, though it’s unclear how many units were damaged and how badly.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department stressed the importance of having smoke detectors in the home, which can be acquired for free by applying on their website.

“Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your homes!” the Facebook post reads. “This can double your chance of surviving a fire.”