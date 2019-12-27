NN woman accused of shoving 63-year-old woman to the ground while attempting to flee with stolen 7-Eleven merchandise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 27-year-old Newport News woman is facing charges after allegedly pushing a 63-year-old woman to the ground while attempting to run away with stolen 7-Eleven merchandise.

Police were sent to the 7-Eleven on the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday. When they got there, they talked to a 63-year-old woman who was reportedly bleeding from her face.

The woman claims she was walking out of the store to talk to her friend, the manager of the 7-Eleven, when the manager herself began chasing the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Markena Stephenson, out of the store.

Initial investigations revealed the manager chased Stephenson because she was concealing items inside a bag without paying for them. When the manager attempted to confront Stephenson, police say Stephenson ran to the front of the business and pushed the 63-year-old woman to the ground in the process of fleeing.

Police say Stephenson pushed the manager, knocking her to the ground in the middle of 27th Street, but the manager got up and continued chasing Stephenson on 28th Street where Stephenson dropped some candy to the ground. The manager stopped chasing the suspect and picked up the candy.

Police were able to locate Stephenson in the 600 block of 29th Street. She was arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of unlawful wounding.