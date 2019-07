NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) is receiving more than $2.8 million from a federal grant for infrastructure improvements.

The funding for PHF is part of $495 million in grants that are being dispursed from the U.S. Department of Transportation to 327 airports nationwide.

The $2.8 million being awarded to PHF is being used for improvements including the construction of a service road.