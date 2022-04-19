NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Employees of a Starbucks location in Newport News says their location is the first in the Tidewater area of Virginia to unionize.

The partners at Oyster Pointe Shoppes #9216 sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announcing their intent to unionize.

The letter was posted on Twitter April 8.

The workers said they are taking a stand with other partners in New York, Arizona, Utah, Virginia and other Starbucks unions nationwide.

The letter reads: “We have all witnessed the deterioration of our store’s conditions, inadequate training, and lack of transparency from Corporate. Through unionizing, we expect improvements in staffing, scheduling, pay, and labor hours. We demand a voice at the table, regardless of our sales and customer connection scores.”

The letter also noted that the Oyster Point store hasn’t been renovated since 2015, although other local stores have. The maintenance and repair needs are affecting the store’s service, the letter said.

Read the full letter here.