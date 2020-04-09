NN shipbuilders to observe moment of silence in remembrance of the sinking of the USS Thresher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News shipbuilders will observe a moment of silence on Friday in memory of the sinking of the USS Thresher.

The USS Thresher sank in 1963 while crew were performing sea trials. 129 officers, crew and civilians died during the tragedy, which investigation showed was likely caused by a failed piping joint, said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding and vice president of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The USS Thresher was not built by Newport News Shipbuilding; however, the tragedy transformed the way U.S. submarines are manufactured and is a solemn reminder of the importance of the work done by shipbuilders every day. “The work we do is critical,” Boykin said.

Newport News shipbuilders are deemed essential personnel during the coronavirus pandemic. Several employees have contracted the virus.

Although they are working through the health crisis, Boykin has asked them to observe 57 seconds of silence on Friday to mark the 57 years since the USS Thresher sank.

Learn more about the sinking of the USS Thresher here.

Latest posts