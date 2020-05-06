NN sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office was notified about the positive test yesterday, Sheriff Gabe Morgan told WAVY News Wednesday.
Morgan said the deputy does not work in the city jail.
They have been self-isolating but asymptomatic. They had received a call from the health department after contact tracing.
The sheriff’s office is cleaning all areas in their office and all deputies are wearing personal protective equipment.
The deputies have the option available to be tested, and the sheriff’s office is now working on setting something up so all deputies can be tested, Morgan said.
