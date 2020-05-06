NN sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office was notified about the positive test yesterday, Sheriff Gabe Morgan told WAVY News Wednesday.

Morgan said the deputy does not work in the city jail.

They have been self-isolating but asymptomatic. They had received a call from the health department after contact tracing.

The sheriff’s office is cleaning all areas in their office and all deputies are wearing personal protective equipment.

The deputies have the option available to be tested, and the sheriff’s office is now working on setting something up so all deputies can be tested, Morgan said.

