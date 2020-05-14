NN schools plan for in-person graduation, but with ‘time slots’ to ensure social distancing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools are planning to have in-person graduation ceremonies to honors this year’s seniors, but the ceremonies are going to look a little different than the past.

Newport News high schools will have graduations from June 19-17, with one high school celebrating each day at Todd Stadium.

Currently, COVID-19 restrictions mean only 10 people can be in Todd Stadium at once.

Newport News schools plan for the commencement ceremonies to include recorded greetings from the superintendent, school board members, principals and senior class presidents. Then, the recorded valedictorian and salutatorian addresses will be shown.

Once those are over, graduates will individually proceed into the stadium and across to the stage to receive their diploma.

To encourage social distancing, seniors will receive an email and postcard with their individual time slot for arrival. Students must ride in the same car as their families, and only four people including the student can come into the stadium.

Here’s the graduation process, per the school division:

The graduate will proceed to the graduate processional line, maintaining a six-foot distance.

Family members will be directed to proceed to the guest area in front of the stage.

The graduate’s name will be announced over the public address system, and the graduate will proceed across the stage and pick up his/her diploma jacket from a table at the end of the stage.

The school principal and assistant principals will greet the graduate from the upper level of the stage to ensure safe distancing.

When the graduate leaves the stage, the family will join him/her, and they will return to their vehicle together and follow the vehicle processional out of the stadium area.

“This is a special time for our graduates. We are making every effort to accommodate our students and follow the Governor’s guidelines,” said Dr. George Parker, superintendent of schools. “We are committed to ensuring a safe and memorable graduation ceremony to honor our graduates. We thank our graduates, families and staff for their cooperation.”

Here’s the schedule for graduations:

Achievable Dream High School: Friday, June 19 beginning at 10 a.m., Rain date: Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Denbigh High School: Thursday, June 18 beginning at 10 a.m., Rain date: Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

Heritage High School: Friday, June 19 beginning at 12 p.m., Rain date: Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m.

Menchville High School: Monday, June 15 beginning at 10 a.m., Rain date: Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

Warwick High School: Tuesday, June 16 beginning at 10 a.m., Rain date: Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Woodside High School: Wednesday, June 17 beginning at 10 a.m., Rain date: Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

