NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –Newport News Public Schools held a community dialogue event Thursday night at Crittenden Middle School.

The event aimed to give parents, guardians, students, staff and community members an opportunity to give input on the division’s facilities master plan. The plan guides major capital projects such as new construction, renovations and consolidations.

Newport News believes there’s more than $500 million in project priorities. They plan on spending most of the money addressing deferred maintenance. The average school building in Newport News was built in 1968.

“The goal is to create, plan and identify the funding needed to ensure that all NNPS students have world-class school facilities,” the school division wrote in a news release.

A national school facility planning firm named Cooperative Strategies is helping the school division develop the facilities master plan.

