NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The superintendent search continues in Newport News Public Schools (NNPS).

The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a closed meeting where they will narrow the qualifications for the next superintendent.

In April, the board hosted four public hearings, to learn with the community wants to see in the next superintendent. The board also received feedback through an online survey.

On Wed. April 26 the board must submits qualifications to the Virginia Schools Board Association (VBSA).

VBSA says NNPS is one of five schools across the state that is looking for a superintendent. Gloucester County Publics Schools is conducting a superintendent search as well.

According to VBSA, NNPS has:

26,562 students 50% Black 20% White 16% Hispanic 2% Asian 8% Multi-Race

5,873 employees

VBSA says the operating budget for NNPS is $357.44 million.

The school division is looking for a superintendent after of the firing of former superintendent Dr. George Parker. He was fired following a string of violence within the division, including the shooting at Richneck Elementary School.