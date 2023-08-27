NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The first day of the 2023-2024 school is Monday, Aug. 28. The Superintendent for Newport News public schools Michele Mitchell, Ed.D, and Chief Academic Officer Kipp Rogers, Ph.D., will aim to visit all schools during the first three days of the academic school year.

Below is the planned schedule:

Courtesy: Newport News Public School

Courtesy: Newport News Public School

Courtesy: Newport News Public School

Student athletes from Christopher Newport University are set to be present at several elementary location on Aug. 28. On the same day, the Hampton University’s drumline, cheerleaders, football team and members of several fraternities and sororities will be at B.C. Charles Elementary from about 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.