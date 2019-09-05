Live Now
NN Police: Woman with medical condition missing, believed to be endangered

Newport News
Vicktoria Eadie-Rosser went missing from her Newport News home on Sept. 5, 2019. She suffers from a medical condition and is believed to be endangered. (Photo courtesy of the NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a 26-year-old woman who is suffering from a medical condition and believed to be endangered, officials say.

Vicktoria Eadie-Rosser was last seen at her home in the 1000 block of 75th Street around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a red shirt and a black skirt, according to a Newport News Police Department news release.

Eadie-Rosser is described as having brown hair and eyes, with tattoos on her chest of a crown and the words “No Regrets.” Police say she is 5’6″ tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Eadie-Rosser’s whereabouts should call the NNPD at 757-247-2500.

