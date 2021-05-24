NN police: Woman shot, injured during altercation on Dana Rae Court

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot and injured during an altercation Monday night in Newport News.

Police said they received a call about a shooting around 6:09 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Dana Rae Court.

Officers arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound, which police said didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Medics also responded to the scene and took the woman to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Police said the victim was shot by another woman at a residence on Dana Rae Court.

The woman who was shot was with “other subjects” when an altercation ensued and shots were fired, police said.

The circumstances regarding the shooting remain ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.