NN police visit Hilltop Drive community after infant dies, sister injured in stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police officers visited a community in mourning Thursday evening to show them they care and are here to help.

“A loss like this, it doesn’t just impact the family. It affects this community. It affects the officers that responded,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

The walk comes two days after a mother allegedly killed her 10-month-old infant and seriously injured her 8-year-old daughter in a stabbing. It happened at an apartment in the 300 block of Hilltop Drive.

Newport News police meeting with community members said they were shocked by how many came out to show support.

“It’s humbling when I see the number of people here. The fire department, different city entities, the police, police department. We have park rangers here today. It just sends a message that this community matters,” Drew said.

Drew emphasized that “we all have to heal” after such a tragedy in the community.

Charmaine Wells — who’s been involved in various community organizations for over 30 years — says it’s time to come together as one.

‘We need to come together before it happens and if we do that, we can, we can make this community a better place,” Wells said.

.@NewportNewsPD police chief is getting ready for a prayer with the community here. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/GjAeAw16eR — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) May 13, 2021

Drew says it’s all about community policing.

“When you see communities come together, fire department, police department, park rangers, school teachers, community groups that are here that are walking in the neighborhood, checking on people … pastors, commonwealth attorneys, I think that sends a strong message,” Drew said.

Those 10 On Your Side spoke with Thursday night said they want to focus on being there for the family and each other more in the future to prevent another tragic event like this from happening again.

“It don’t matter who you are or what color you are, cause we are all God’s people. And God said come together as one family,” Wells said.

Drew says he wants the community to continue to pray for the family and the 8-year-old girl — who’s listed in critical but stable condition — as she recovers in the hospital.