NN Police start memorial fund for officer killed in the line of duty

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have started a memorial fund in honor of Officer Katie Thyne, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday during a traffic stop.

All of the donations to the fund, which is housed under the nonprofit Newport News Police Foundation, will be given to Thyne’s family for the care of her daughter, Regan.

Thyne, 24, leaves behind her mother, three brothers, her 2-year-old daughter, and a loving partner.

Thyne is from New Hampshire and joined the Newport News Police Department in November 2018. She began police training Jan. 24, 2019 and graduated June 28. She was then assigned to South Precinct Watch II and remained active in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

The memorial page reads: “If you ever saw Officer Katie Thyne, you saw her with a smile. All she did was smile. That smile was the love of life, a family, and service to a community and the City she called home.

​The link below will allow you to make a gift to honor the legacy and career of Police Officer Katie Thyne of the Newport News Police Department. If you wish to include a note to her family or the department we will collect those and share them with those who love Katie.”

Those who wish to donate can visit the memorial fund page.

Donations can also be mailed to: Officer Thyne Memorial Fund, Newport News Police Foundation, P. O. Box 120496, ​Newport News, Va 23612.

