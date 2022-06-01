NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking for help identifying a person they believe stole a car in January.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Joe’s Quick Mart, in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue, on Jan. 20.

The police investigation revealed the owner left his keys inside the car while he went into the store.

Police released a photo of the suspect that shows a male wearing a green or gray-colored jacket and a dark hat. He’s shown inside a convenience store.



