NN Police release details of celebration of life and service for fallen officer Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are have released the details for the celebration of life for fallen officer Katie Thyne.

The memorial service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, 6 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in located at 1021 Big Bethel Road in Hampton, Virginia.

Please join us in honoring and remembering the life of Officer Katie Thyne.

Officer Thyne was dragged by the open driver’s side door as the vehicle attempted to flee the scene near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park in Newport News Thursday evening.

The city of Newport News remembers Thyne as someone who was always smiling and “a true hero” to the community she’s been serving since her police graduation ceremony on June 2019.