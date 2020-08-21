NN Police: Person may have filmed people in businesses, bathroom; potential victims should contact investigators

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating after a person may have unlawfully filmed people while at local fitness centers and a club — including in a bathroom in one of the businesses.

Police say the incidents happened between August 2019 and April of this year at One Life Fitness Center on 651 Hogan Drive (Tech Center), One Life Fitness Center at 815 City Center in their unisex bathroom and Triple Effectz Ultra Lounge, 416 Denbigh Blvd, Suite 103.

The investigation is still active.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of being filmed without their knowledge in connection with this case should contact police and talk with an officer. Newport News Police can be reached at 757-928-4291.

If police don’t answer, the caller is asked to leave a message.

