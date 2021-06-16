NN Police: Parents charged after 2-year-old shoots, injures self with unattended firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The parents of a 2-year-old boy have been arrested after Newport News Police say he shot and injured himself earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on June 1 when they got a call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of 23rd Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found the toddler suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The 2-year-old boy was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that the boy was inside the home when he got ahold of an unattended firearm causing it to discharge.

Police arrested the boy’s mother, 21-year-old Jamarea Looney, and his father, 25-year-old Dralon Richard, following the incident. Both have been charged with child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm.

  •  21-year-old Jamarea Looney
  • 25-year-old Dralon Richard

