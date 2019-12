NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road.

Police say they arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene by medics.

Dispatchers say a call came in reporting a shooting just before 8 p.m.

Police say there is no definitive suspect information as of 8:45 p.m., and the investigation continues.

Police are also working to positively identify the victim.

