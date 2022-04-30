NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are on the scene of an incident in the Oyster Point part of the city.

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that they received a call at about 8:45 p.m. regarding an incident in the 100 block of Arboretum Way. That’s in the Arboretum Apartment complex off of Oyster Point Road.

100 block of Arboretum Way (photo: WAVY/Chris Horne)

100 block of Arboretum Way (photo: WAVY/Chris Horne)

100 block of Arboretum Way (photo: WAVY/Jon Dowding)

WAVY-TV 10 crews on the scene are reporting several police cars and ambulances on the scene. There are several dozen evidence markers on the ground.

In addition, 10 On Your Side has confirmed that a SUV is in a body of water behind the complex. It is not clear how, or if, that is connected to the incident.

car in water behind Arboretum Apartments (photo: WAVY/ Wyatt Young)

