NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are asking for the public’s help after a teen was recently hit by a vehicle.

According to police, a teenager was hit by a vehicle around 8:35 p.m. on March 4 on Jefferson Avenue near Mintwood Place. That’s south of Harpersville Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the girl with non life-threatening injuries. However, the vehicle involved in the incident had fled the scene.

Police do not know what sort of vehicle it was but say it was described as a white vehicle that fled northbound on Jefferson Avenue.