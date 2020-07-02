NN Police: Man discharges gun outside home, NNPD negotiators on scene

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said they were on the scene of an incident on Normandy Lane after a man fired a gun several times outside a home.

Police say they were still on scene as of 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

There were no injuries as of that time.

Newport News officers responded to the no-hundred block of Normandy Lane at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find two men and one woman.

The person who reported the shots fired said an argument had happened and one of the men discharged his weapon outside the home.

The man then retreated inside the home with the gun.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Correction: The original version of this article incorrectly said the shots were fired inside the home. They happened outside.

