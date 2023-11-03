Update: The woman has been located and is safe, Newport News Police said in an update at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Previous:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are looking for a 56-year-old woman who has been missing since early Friday morning.

Susan Broxmeyer was last seen at around 6:45 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Hickory Avenue and is considered endangered due to a medical condition, police said.

Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the NNPD.

Broxmeyer is about 5-foot-7, 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jump suit.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.