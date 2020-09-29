NN Police launch video series on local, national policing issues

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have launched a new video series that will address current issues in policing, both on a local and national level.

Every Monday, the department will post a video on social media featuring a subject matter expert. Then, the following Thursday, that person will go on Facebook Live at noon to answer questions on the topic they discussed Monday.

Topics covered will include internal affairs policies and procedures, training, recruitment, use of force and much more.

The first episode was posted on the Newport News Police Department YouTube Monday.

In that episode, Lt. J.P. Smith talked about the NNPD Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team. On Thursday, he’ll host the follow-up question-and-answer session on Facebook.

“We look forward to this being a very productive way of keeping our community informed about the top issues in law enforcement today and how those issues affect the communities we serve,” said Police Chief Steve Drew. “We really hope you will take time to watch the videos and, just as important, join in on the subsequent conversations.”

Click here to watch the first episode of the new series.

Latest Posts: