NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Newport News.

Emergency communications received were notified around 1:30 a.m call for a shooting in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police have not released additional details and the investigation is ongoing.

