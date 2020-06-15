NN Police investigating man’s death following possible assault on 34th Street in May

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a man died after he was found injured on the ground on 34th Street late last month.

Newport News Police responded to the 1000 block of 34th Street around 10:20 p.m. May 29 for a report of a man lying on the ground.

Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Rashad Wazeerud-Din injured from what appeared to be an assault.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Newport News Police are investigating the death.

The local medical examiner will determine Wazeerud-Din’s official cause of death.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: