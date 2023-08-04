NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon off of Nelson Drive in Newport News, according to police.
Around 2:17 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the 400 block of Nelson Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time.
They said anyone with information about the incident can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.