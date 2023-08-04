NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon off of Nelson Drive in Newport News, according to police.

Around 2:17 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the 400 block of Nelson Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo – Newport News Police)

Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time.

They said anyone with information about the incident can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.