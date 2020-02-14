NN Police identify pedestrian killed on Thimble Shoals Boulevard Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have released the identity of a man who died after being found injured and lying in the roadway in Newport News Monday.

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Paul Alfred Smith, of Newport News.

Police say Smith fell into the roadway on Thimble Shoals Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, and was then struck by a vehicle.

Police arrived on scene to find him injured, then shortly after pronounced him deceased.

It was later determined his injuries were caused by the crash, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.