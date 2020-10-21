NN Police ID man killed in shooting on 73rd Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting last week on 73rd Street.

Police say the victim in the homicide has been identified as 40-year-old Joel Anthony Davis Jr. of the 3700 block of Huntington Avenue.

One man, 28-year-old Cortez Bumphus of Newport News, has been charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of 73rd Street just before 8 p.m. Oct. 15.

Emergency communications received a report of gunshots in the area. Around that time, officers saw a pickup truck flee the area.

A short police pursuit began, but ended when the pickup truck hit another truck at the intersection of 71st Street and Warwick Boulevard.

Bumphus allegedly fled the scene of the crash but was apprehended a short time later.

