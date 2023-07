NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is holding his next “Chat With the Chief” on Tuesday, July 18.

As usual, there will be two opportunities for community members to join the live discussions: at noon or 6 p.m.

Chief Drew will talk on several topics, including the department’s use of technology, other initiatives, crime statistics and upcoming events and he’ll take questions.

You will find the link to the chat day of, on the NNPD Facebook page.