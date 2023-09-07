NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health Center will move to the former Stratford University Building starting in September.

The Peninsula Health Center, currently located at 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd next to Riverside Regional Medical Center, will be moving to 836 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, located in Newport Square Shoppes, just off of Interstate 64.

The Virginia Department of Health, in partnership with Riverside Health System and the city of Newport News announced the move Thursday.

The Peninsula Health Center will continue to provide the following care, listed below.

AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Program

Business Office Administrative Services (Budget/Finance, Procurement and General Services, Facilities, Information Technology, Housekeeping, Security, Fleet Management)

Children’s Services (Pack-n-Play and Car Seat Education)

Community Health Nursing Services (Long Term Care, Refugee, Tuberculosis, Lead Exposure)

Clinical Services (Family Planning/Sexually Transmitted Investigations, Cervical Cancer Screenings and Immunizations)

Eligibility Services

Emergency Preparedness & Response (EP&R)

Environmental Health

Epidemiology (Infectious Disease Surveillance and Investigation)

Internship Program

Medical Reserve Corps (MRC)

Population Health (Community Outreach Programs and Initiatives such as Project Lead Substance Use and Opioid Response, and COVID-19 Strike Team and Vaccinations)

Vital Records

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

“Our staff look forward to their new home in the Peninsula Health Center,” said Dr. Natasha Dwamena, health district director for both the Hampton and Peninsula Health districts. “We believe the move will facilitate streamlined services and allow us become a hub of public health resources and programs for the Peninsula community.”

VDH said the new location will be more centrally located to the Peninsula communities it serves, as it is closer to I-64.

Phase I of the move will begin Sept. 14.

The center reopened at its current location on J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in April, a month after a vehicle crashed into the building. The driver and a health department were injured in the crash.