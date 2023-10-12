HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced to life in prison following a 2016 incident where he shot at a Virginia State Police Trooper in an attempt to escape after almost hitting another car while driving.

27-year-old Markese L. Lewis pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, and was sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 10. He also pleaded guilty to several of the other charges, including a seat belt violation, according to court records.

Lewis was with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one felony count of eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, one felony count of hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license and for failing to wear a seat belt.

On May 14, 2016, a Virginia State Police trooper saw a 2002 Ford Explorer almost hit another vehicle while traveling north on Armistead Avenue in the city of Hampton, officials said.

Lewis refused to stop for the trooper and got onto the I-64 ramp heading west, causing a police pursuit.

Lewis used the right shoulder to get around traffic before abruptly stopping on the shoulder. As the trooper pulled up behind, the Explorer sped away a second time, taking the I-664 ramp west, officials said.

As the pursuit continued, the suspects car ran off the road, striking a residence at Briarfield Road and Glenrock Drive, officials said. As the trooper’s car stopped behind, Lewis exited his car and began shooting at the trooper.

The trooper’s vehicle was hit several times, but the trooper remained unharmed.

As Lewis fled the scene on foot, the trooper exited his car and continued the pursuit. Hampton Police responded to assist the trooper in searching for the suspect, officials said. During that process a Hampton Police officer ran into Lewis and fired a single shot while attempting to take him into custody.

There were no injuries to any parties involved. Lewis was apprehended one street over on Briar Drive.