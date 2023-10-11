NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 40-year-old Timothy Desain, Jr., was sentenced on Oct. 5 for coercion and enticement of a child and distribution of child pornography.

Desain was sentenced to 336 months for the coercion and enticement charge, and 240 months for distributing child pornography. The sentencing will be served at the same time for a net imprisonment of 28 years.

The Court also made recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons that the defendant be enrolled in mental health and sex offender treatment programs, according to court documents.

The Newport News man pleaded guilty back in June.

In October 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about child sexual abuse material being distributed. An FBI investigation led to a search of Desain’s home where contraband, including firearms, marijuana, etc., was recovered. The investigation led to the reveal of Desain exploiting a minor.

The remaining counts regarding the contraband were dismissed.